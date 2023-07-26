Children scream, in terror and agony, falling in the wake of a masked shooter, rifle in hand, stalking the halls of A.C. Jones High School in Beeville. Gunshots ring out steadily as the shooter looks for a place to hide, claiming indiscriminate victims along the way. BISD Police Chief Art Gomez chases after the shooter, hearing distorted directions from the agonized victims as he goes.
Ultimately he confronts the shooter, and though he takes a clean shot to the chest, his chestplate holds and he is successful in subduing the assailant.
Emerging back into the corridors, an instructor calls for quiet, and the screams cease. Retired Special Forces member and lauded hostage rescue expert, Kyle Morgan, breaks down what just happened with Gomez, pointing out what he did or didn’t do right.
The shooter emerges, and the victims get back up and reset their positions. This is just the first run of the morning, the first scenario of the day. There will be more, as BISD employs Morgan’s expertise and the weapon systems of a company called UNIT Solutions, to create a training program they can do multiple times a year – all to keep area children safe from the rising threat of active school shooters.
“The hope is that Kyle will be able to come here for the next two-and-a-half days, train the local Beeville Independent School District Police Department on how to respond if an active shoot were to occur,” Zack Lloyd, Executive Vice President of UNIT Solutions, told the Bee-Picayune. “The goal is that they can train throughout the year. The system is friendly so they could in the middle of August or even the middle of November during Thanksgiving Break, shut down a hallway and say ‘hey, principal, can I have this for a day?’”
Morgan himself made headlines by spearheading a successful hostage rescue of a Radisson hotel in Mali in 2015, rescuing well over 100 hostages from the clutches of Islamist terrorists. It’s a highlight of a career of hostage rescue, a capstone of a 20-year military career that began in the ranks of the infantry in Iraq in 2003.
This story is not about Kyle Morgan – but Morgan’s experience is relevant to the mission he has undertaken now: to empower patrol officers, private security and even private citizens to feel capable and confident to step into a crisis and make the difference, to save lives.
“My only mission at BluBearing Solutions is active shooter response training,” Morgan said. “Every course builds to that. I’m not going to let those stories die. Enough children have already died and none of them deserve … to feel this type of pain. We can endure that as protectors, and that’s what I’m here to do.”
Right Time, Right Person
Confidence is key, especially when it comes to thwarting an active shooter situation.
“(My goal is) building that confidence, it’s right place, right time, right person – maybe it’s just you as a private citizen carrying, protecting yourself and what you care about,” Morgan said. “Understanding what that means … and taking action. It takes one person to completely change the trajectory of these types of attacks.”
Morgan can speak to his own personal experience in this arena, and did so, to a gathering of BISD police at Kino’s Barbecue in Beeville, at the outset of his three-day training course. His experience in Mali was one of being the right man at the right time. He was a military advisor to the U.S. Ambassador in Mali, and it was his confidence that sent him into the Radisson Blu and which ultimately led to the longest day of his life – and to the rescue of numerous hostages, including 20 U.S. citizens.
“God put me in a place where I could respond, right place, right time, right person,” Morgan said. “I bring that up because that is why I am teaching the curriculum, the protector mindset course that I have developed over this past year, really since post-Uvalde. After Uvalde happened, I looked at my wife and kids and said ‘I’ve got to do something.’”
Morgan drove down south of San Antonio and put on an active shooter training course for free that very weekend. He said that it was his professional opinion that Uvalde played out the way it did as a consequence of a lack of training and confidence by responding police.
“I mean, it was a breakdown on so many different levels,” Morgan said. “Paralyzed with inaction, with not being empowered, that’s where I’m the squeaky wheel that is going to get the grease, I’m not going to let this go.”
Morgan’s been heavily involved in training police forces across the country, and he’s been around Texas as well, yet BISD is the first Independent School District in the nation that’s sought out his services, which is as much a testament to the quality of BISD police as it is to the efficacy of Morgan’s system.
“What the chief is doing is the balance between the right people who can represent (law enforcement) well and can hold themselves accountable with the training, what would truly be protecting and serving,” Morgan said. “It’s amazing to see – I’ve trained across this country … federal, state, local, the bottom line is, the market is the patrol officer…these guys are poised to stop these attackers with a solo response. They’re in the schools with an efficient type of training. The fact that they brought in an outside trainer with the amount of experience I have, it sets the standard. Hopefully we can take this and grow it … this is bigger than any of us. This is about our children, so we can protect them, so we can change our society.”
Which brings us around to BISD – its Chief Art Gomez, who saw an interview with Kyle Morgan one night, putting into motion the wheels that would bring Morgan to Beeville.
Rifles and Red Tape
As the victims retake their positions upon the floor and walls, and the simulation is reset, it’s notable how clean everything is. A few paint pellets may mark a target red, but even without fake blood, there’s no smoke, no shell casings, no stink of cordite in the air. That’s because the UNIT Solutions system makes use of pneumatic rifles, which use no powder – which, in fact, are legally not considered firearms.
“It’s basically an AirSoft rifle on steroids,” Lloyd said.
The package purchased is nonlethal, firing non-marking rounds. They’ll bounce off commercial-grade glass. It’s a system that can allow for more immersive training experiences, especially if paint rounds are employed to simulate bloodshed.
“A lot of times when I talk to departments … patrol officers who are issued a rifle don’t touch it as often as your guys do,” Lloyd said. “I know your guys do … (but) a lot of times they’re only touching it once, (for) the annual qualification … our system keeps those touch points more frequent … it’s not been so long since you’ve touched a long gun, since you’ve thought about this.”
It may seem obvious why it’s valuable to give patrol officers more time with a rifle in hand, but the need for these pneumatic rifles illustrates a curious challenge to law enforcement training programs: legal red tape.
“I know this to be true, because I saw it in the military and I’ve seen it in law enforcement: they’ve made … simulation training as hard as it is to do live fire training,” Morgan said. “What I mean is, they’ve layered some sort of simunitions instructor, you need some sort of simunitions shoothouse, you need all the simulations-rated protective equipment…I’m not saying safety is something you blow off, I don’t blow safety off, but I don’t train in that stuff. I train … so you can see the whites of my eyes, the shooter’s eyes, the victims eyes. We put on our safety glasses … and I do the most realistic training that I can.”
With the cost of virtual reality systems, which are growing in popularity, comes a crutch and an excuse: after all, if you cannot afford the cost of training, then you’ve a good reason to not do it. Morgan’s goal is to cut through that cost with fundamental training – but also providing guns that model the real thing, but cause no ruffled feathers from legal hawks.
“Because it’s rated as a non-firearm by the ATF, I can go into a location like a school, a church, I can say I’m not bringing a single firearm into this place, and I can just train, creativity, common sense and safety,” Morgan said. “There’s no more excuses.”
Training is tantamount, paramount, and Morgan has no qualms in saying that the average patrol officer needs more training than they are getting. Reactive solutions to recurring crises don’t seem to help – what good is a tool if you don’t know how to use it?
“The state government says ‘let’s get them all AR-15s’ well, cool, but do they have the training? Their primary weapon system is the pistol,” Morgan said. “This training system … allows them to train in their own precinct, their own agency, their own department. There’s no more excuses not to train … because of the layers of bureaucracy and red tape.”
When it comes to being proactive, rather than reactive, there’s perhaps no better example of that than the BISD Police Department, which earned praises from Morgan and Lloyd for their existing efforts and current level of preparedness.
That’s because, for Gomez and his department, Uvalde wasn’t a wake-up call, but a reminder of why they do what they do – prepare themselves for the worst.
Protecting Our Children
“We take pride in preparing ourselves,” Gomez said. “I don’t want to stop at that base level. So we train every week, every month – we pick a topic, we push forward with it. That training isn’t just physical training, it’s mental training … scenario-based.”
Gomez has been working not only with his department, but lending his input to legislative committees, all in the hopes of creating a better standard for the state of Texas. Not that Texas has no standards – far from it, Morgan and Lloyd heaped strong praise to the general quality of Texan police. After the Columbine Massacre, Texas established the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, which endeavors to do as Morgan’s doing now: to make protectors of police.
“It’s there, but what’s not happening is, it’s not being enforced like it should be and there's elements where I think I can work in tandem with them, because I’m looking at their curriculums,” Morgan said. “We’re teaching a lot of the same things, I’m just applying my experience … but I tell everyone, I’m not here to teach law enforcement how to be law enforcement. I’m here to increase their survivability.”
Morgan appeared on the Shawn Ryan show, which is where Gomez saw him speak and heard about his system. So impressed by Morgan’s tenacity and resilience, he spread the video to his captain and his men, and the department quickly made plans to secure Morgan’s expertise. Nine months later, the week’s training was underway.
“What we ended up doing is finding a platform that could enhance everything. We can now do force-on-force, opposing forces. You’re not just reacting to a paper target, now I can put an actor there that is shooting a projectile at you that hurts,” Gomez said. “It’s painful. Now you’re having to react to that. When you feel that pain … what are you going to do? Marrying all of this together, that’s how we … stay ahead.”
Whether this sort of training, drawing from military-grade efficacy, is the future of law enforcement or not, Gomez knows well enough that there are many faces of evil, and one never knows what will turn their way. So then, law enforcement must be ever-ready to evolve their level of preparedness.
“What threats are we being presented?” Gomez said. “What can we do as law enforcement to mitigate the situations? Do I think this is the future? This is definitely part of that future that we need to be involved with. If a new type of evil shows up, we need to teach ourselves … how to mitigate that force.”
Uvalde is always at the forefront of these sorts of conversations, and Gomez sees it as an example of why one can never be too prepared.
“You can never go wrong with having more training. Being able to train your people … that’s one thing we saw, holistically, that we need to empower the people protecting us,” Gomez said. “That’s what I’m doing with my team. Give them the tools, technology, the ability … if they have the ability, then they should be able to do it. In my humble opinion, you should never stop training. You should empower your people to be able to respond to this. That’s what we have here at Beeville ISD.”
He wanted to emphasize that BISD has held this quality of training and the mindset behind since well before Uvalde.
“I’m blessed and I’m proud to say that a lot of the training regimen and the philosophy … in our department didn’t start because of Uvalde, it started years ago,” Gomez said. “It’s unfortunate that Uvalde happened, but take it back five years … there were several other school shootings … we just decided that, with our department, with what we can control, we are going to go ahead and get it to this level.”
While this training was law-enforcement centered, Morgan offers similar training for private citizens and anyone else who may require it. School shootings are a holistic problem, and the responsibility for the safety of school children falls upon all who work with them – not simply police, but teachers and staff as well.
“This is not a game. It’s all about protecting our children,” Morgan said. “Without them, our society is doomed. We have to develop them, we have to protect them … just taking ownership, having agency in our lives and our society. Ignorance is not bliss – so I’m sorry, you need to be stop-the-bleed minimum certified. You have to have tabletop discussions about … different lockdown procedures, and not finger drum. It’s a ‘we’ problem.”