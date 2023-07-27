At 9 a.m. exactly, the toddlers raced onto the field, warming up and stretching with their teammates at the opening of the Beeville Little Stingers July 4th baseball tournament in Veteran’s Park.
Local mariachi Luna Y Sol members Ramiro Quiroz and Ryan Briseño opened the events performing the national anthem, before the children lined up to bat or filled the outfield.
Coaches set up a tee to help the children up to bat, and outfielders chased the ball, bringing it back to the tee for the next batter. They ran the bases, returning to home plate with the biggest grins.
Some parents stayed with their children on the field to help the coaches give the little ones direction, while others cheered proudly in the stands. As reward for a great game played, the kids were given a gift bag from the coaches to celebrate a wonderful end to their season.
The Stingers serve children ages 1 ½ through 5, teaching children the fundamentals of baseball and sportsmanship. The kids had a blast throwing the ball, catching, and hitting, as spectators cheered them on.
“This is to prepare them for the Little League season when they get ready to hit 5-years-old.” Coach Crystal Longoria said, “Here in December we will have open enrollment, it will be first come first serve, so they’ll have to enroll next year for 2024 as well.”
“The same thing, we’re trying to go through with Beeville first and then we’re going to work with Skidmore, Tynan and Papalote, a Little League for them, and then for Pettus and Pawnee as well,” Longoria added concerning their plans for the next season.
“The kids have worked really, really hard during the spring season,” said Longoria. “So when we brought them back for the summer season, they were really hyped up and ready to play ball this summer league season, so we’re really excited.”
“We do try to look for sponsors as well,” Coach CJ Rodriquez added, “Our sponsors this season were Affordable Insurance, the Beeville Diner, Alaniz and Perez Garage, Ace of Shadez and also Total Fitness, and we’re always looking for sponsors to help us and little kids.”
“We have a lot of support with the city, with Main Street as well,” Longoria added “We’re ready for next year and this is a league of their own.”