The McClanahan House's store of historical artifacts suffered a grave trespass at the end of June, as Bee County Historical Society Treasurer Sylvia Garcia-Smith reports somebody stole eight antique guns from their collection.
"I hadn't been in since 05/28/23 when I showed the house to a very suspicious woman," Garcia-Smith stated in an email to the Bee-Picayune.
"(She) identified (herself) as “Laura” and as a “Citizen of the World”. She struck me as strange, took photos of the house, especially the cabinet upstairs containing a collection of guns and paraphernalia from a former Sheriff in Bee County."
Garcia-Smith said she filed a police report and is awaiting results from that investigation. In the meantime, despite the robbery, she intends to open the historic house on August 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This is an ongoing story.
