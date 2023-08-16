The best boxing show in South Texas is back, bigger and better than ever. The South Texas Hard Knox Boxing Show will feature 25 bouts, an increase from previous years.
This annual bout is named in memory of Knox Longoria, son of Andrew Longoria, known as AJ. Knox passed away under tragic circumstances, at the same time his father was stricken with nerve damage following a bad COVID infection. The tournament came about both to remember Knox and to help support Longoria’s medical expenses.
“Every show we have in memory of Knox,” John Paul Gonzales, owner of Bee County Boxing Club, a popular boxing gym in Beeville and the host of the Hard Knox Boxing Show, said. “We present (AJ) with a plaque and we cut him a check of funds from the event.”
Beeville has a well-regarded boxing scene, and Gonzales’ program has especially forged some exceptional young fighters, who will be putting their skills to the test in the August 19th show. Among these athletes will be Itzel Rivera, a 15-year-old girl who has been boxing for two years. She’s already got some victories under her belt, but this will be the first time she squares up in a Hard Knox bout. Her last victory was in a bout back in April.
“This is the first time we’re doing two shows in one year,” Gonzales said. “She did just compete April 1st and she won.”
Roy Salas, 11-years-old, has fought in a Hard Knox show before, and that victory lends him a certain confidence going into this fight.
The Hard Knox show has grown considerably since its inception.
“When we first had our Hard Knox show, it was post-COVID and … we were only allowed 15 bouts per show,” Gonzales said. “That was the max. (Rivera) was supposed to fight, she weighed in and her opponent came in heavy, so that match was scrapped.”
That first show had only 14 bouts, but now the restrictions are lifted and while there are 25 bouts scheduled, Gonzales hopes for upwards of 28 this show. Beeville is supplying five fighters.
There are a number of gyms traveling to Beeville to compete, coming from so far as Houston, San Antonio, the valley, Victoria, Alice, Robstown, Corpus and Giddings.
The Beeville Bee-Picayune is a proud sponsor of the South Texas Hard Knox Boxing Show. The show will be held on August 19th at the Grand Dance Hall located at 2461 US-59 in Beeville. The doors open at noon and fights will start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 presale, $20 at the door.