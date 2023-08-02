While Beeville currently has an array of community park options available to residents, there’s one population who until recently had been underserved: dogs.
Well, dog lovers can now delight in knowing the Beeville Dog Park will soon be a reality.
“It started back in September of 2021 and it was a personal initiative of mine,” said Dara Carrillo, the organizer of the dog park. “It was my first time with a dog as an adult- I grew up in Beeville and moved back in 2021, and I thought it would be nice to have somewhere to take her to go and make friends.”
Carrillo began gaining support and picking up traction through the community, which led to her starting the “Beeville Wants a Dog Park” group. Several months later, city manager John Benson and assistant city manager John Chen stepped in to support the initiative. Beeville Dog Park was brought before city council and Tyler Park was approved for the project’s use. While the city provided the community park location towards the effort, Carillo was responsible for raising the funds to kickstart the development.
“So in 2022, we did a vendor booth at the “Petriotic Parade” event in downtown Beeville to raise funds, and we raised about $1000,” Carrillo said. “Since then we were able to raise the funds; we’re at about $11,000, which is just enough to pay for the fencing. Fencing is ridiculously expensive. I’ve been working with Mr. Benson on planning and design. There’s going to be a big dog side and a small dog side.”
Carrillo has bigger visions for the Beeville Dog Park besides just large open fenced in areas for the dogs to play together though.
“Mr. Chen is hopeful the dog park fencing can be installed by the end of the year, but there’s no set date,” Carrillo said. “So while that’s being finalized, I wanted to put it out to the community saying phase one is done, let's move on to phase two, and fundraise for things to make it a really great park, like adding benches, shade, dog waste stations, and agility equipment.”
She hopes to eventually create ongoing events that could take place at the Beeville Dog Park, such as regularly scheduled community doggy play days and possibly a “Fido Festival.”
“There’s a lot of animal lovers here.” Carrillo said, “I’d like to keep doing things that bring that animal lover community to the surface, saying ‘hey we’re here,’ in support of the park. We’ve been at it for two years and we’ve made some great progress, but there’s still more to do.”
Fundraising efforts are ongoing. People can contribute to the park by visiting city hall and writing a check out to the city, and putting “Beeville Dog Park’ on the memo line. Additionally, Beeville Dog Park themed totes and other merchandise are available for purchase, and all proceeds go towards the initiative. Those interested in merchandise can visit the Beeville Dog Park Facebook group and inquire about products available with the admin, Dara Carrillo.
“I’d love to see if after we reach another $2500-$5000. This will go towards funding agility equipment, landscaping and amenities in the parks,” Carrillo said. “We can come together to do a community picnic to celebrate each milestone.”
Beeville’s pooch population will be gathering together soon to celebrate the addition of a local dog park, thanks to the wonderful work of local residents like Carrillo, investing their time and efforts into improving their home and community for all to enjoy.