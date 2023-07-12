With temperatures rising consistently into the 100s for two weeks in a row, the people of Beeville find themselves in need of relief from the elements – and so have banded together, residents and businesses alike, to beat the heat as one.
Commissioner Kristofer Linney has been working closely with Blue Ribbon Country Store manager Meredith Wicker to collect and distribute electric fans throughout the community to residents in need. You can obtain a fan by contacting Blue Ribbon. Residents are able to remain anonymous, and stop by Blue Ribbon located 1701 N. Frontage Road, alongside the 181 Bypass, to pick up one fan per person; they have even delivered fans to those unable to come physically.
Joining Linney and Wicker in their efforts are local businesses such as Walmart, Alamo Lumber, Beeville County Board of Realtors and others, donating fans or funds to the Blue Ribbon fan drive. So far, they have received over 50 fans, with donor commitments to receive at least another 35 more- but stock is running low as they meet the needs of the community. They are distributing a number of fans to adult daycare facilities, and to the vulnerable senior citizens of Beeville.
Wicker doesn’t know how long they intend to run the fan drive. “As long as the heat wave is going on and people need help,” Wicker said. “We want to help.”
In addition to the fan drive, the local library opened its doors to the public as a safe place to get out of the heat. The library welcomes locals at any time during their regular business hours.
“You don’t need a library card to come in, we’re open to everybody. We have plenty of chairs, anybody can sit down, you don’t necessarily have to read. We have puzzles here; you can do a puzzle if you want.” Rosie Amaya, director at the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library, said. “We do have programs all the time, so if the kids do come you can bring the kids into the program; they don’t have to be signed up to the summer reading program, nor do they have to have a library card to participate. We’re open to everybody.”