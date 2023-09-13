Bee County deputy fired, arrested for alleged shooting

Deputy Gesselle Alvarado was fired from the Bee County Sheriff's Office(BCSO) after being arrested and accused of shooting at a Jeep full of people while off-duty in Mission, Texas late Monday evening.
"She was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," Bee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones said. "Once we were made aware of it, she was terminated."
According to Mission Police, Alvarado and two friends engaged another group in a verbal altercation at a McAllen bar. When that group left the bar, Alvarado and her friends followed them outside and began to shoot at the moving vehicle.
The deputy's group followed the Jeep to Mission, Texas where Alvarado fired three shots at the vehicle before being pulled over and arrested by Mission PD.
According to the BCSO, Alvarado was injured in the line of duty nearly a year ago and had been receiving workers' compensation for the better half of the past year.
"When we're aware of a situation or a problem, we do our best to immediately take care of and remedy it," Jones said. "That's exactly what we did here. We learned of it..Took action and agency."