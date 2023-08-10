A Match Made in BARBRI

In June 2004, Robert McWilliams made a deal to exchange notes with a girl named Tiffany in his post-law BARBRI class. Three years later, Tiffany agreed to marry him. Sixteen years and two children later, in April 2023, she gave him a kidney and saved his life.
Young Love
Though they both attended law school in Houston at the same time, Robert and Tiffany didn’t meet until after their graduation. Robert attended the University of Houston Law School while Tiffany attended South Texas College of Law.
Most law school grads attend BARBRI classes to prepare for the BAR exam. Robert and Tiffany were no different. Fate brought the two together at a large circular table five minutes into a BARBRI class.
“I'd been going to the evening classes for the first two or three weeks,” Robert said “It's a six week long class, and I finally got to the point where I decided I needed to take a leave of absence from work to focus on the bar exam. I made the decision to start going through the morning classes, so I could use the remainder of those days to actually study what I learned in the morning.”
Robert showed up late and needed the notes from the beginning of the class. Tiffany worked full-time while studying for the bar and had to leave early to make work in Galveston, County.
“That's one of the ways that we struck up conversation,” Tiffany said. “He knew I needed the remaining notes for an hour that I would miss every day and on that particular day... that first day, he was late so he had missed the beginning notes. And so that's what started it.”
Tiffany passed on her phone number to Robert, but a missed transcription almost made their love story a non-reality.
“She gave me the wrong telephone number,” Robert said. “I didn't play the game of ‘I'm gonna wait three days and call’. I was going to call it his first night. And I got some guy's voicemail. I went back the next day to BarBri class and I was like, ‘I'm not talking to this girl anymore’.
But the two ended up seated by one another again and Tiffany was quick to question the perceived lack of assertiveness.
“She was like, ‘Well, you didn't call me last night’,” Robert said. “I was like, ‘Well, yeah, I did’. And we went back and forth and back and forth. And I had to get my cell phone out to prove to her that I called her and it turns out she had just gotten a new cell phone and mis-transcribed one digit of the cell phone number.”
“Little did he know.. It literally saved his life that I asked that question and followed up,” Tiffany added.
True Love
On Robert’s sixth birthday, he was diagnosed with a form of cancer called ganglia neuroblastoma and had a tumor growing out of his pelvis area. The tumor was eating a hole through the back of his lower spine.
“I went to Driscoll Children's Hospital, and did some chemo,” Robert said. “Nobody wanted to do surgery because they thought that they would paralyze me.
Ultimately, Robert ended up in MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
“I went through more chemotherapy up there,” Robert said. “They gave me what was then an experimental chemotherapy drug called Cisplatin. And that drug...the hospital did not administer correctly. I'll just put it that way.”
The drug caused Robert’s kidneys to fail as a child.
“It was a battle to stay alive,” Robert said. “Then my kidney function actually bounced back. Not to full strength, but it bounced back to a level eventually that I was able to lead a fairly normal life for my preteen, teenage and college years. I mean, I wasn't on any medication.”
A talented surgeon from MD Andeson eventually removed 95% of the tumor and Robert was able to lead what he calls “a normal life.”
“From nine or 10 years old on I left a fairly normal lifestyle in terms of, you know, diet and I was able to play sports...I played basketball and football and baseball and tennis and ran track. I mean,I never really felt the effects of not having fully functioning kidneys.”
Around the age of 20, during a routine checkup, Robert learned that his kidneys were not operating on all cylinders. They offered him medication and asserted that the likelihood of him needing a kidney transplant was high, if not unavoidable.
“I didn’t like the idea of taking medication...I was upset with the hospital because I didn't feel like they took accountability for what I felt like was messing up my kidneys,” Robert said. “I wasn't really receptive to their advice. And that wasn't until, quite frankly, that I met Tiffany.”
Tiffany’s mother passed away after a battle with cancer, so her ability to help Robert sort through his medical baggage was unparalleled.
“I have had such a great respect for her perspective on things and the way she appeared to handle something that was still very fresh for her and her life,” Robert said.
Nearly twenty years later, Robert was in need of a kidney, so he began to put out feelers while his friends and family.
“By December 2022 I had found out and sort of the bat signal to my friends and family to get tested,” Robert said. “Several of them did but he was the first one to go and be a match. Quite frankly, she was the last person that I ever wanted to take a kidney from. Tiffany has sacrificed a lot in her life, not only for me, but for other people as well. And I just didn't necessarily feel comfortable about it. But I didn't know. I'm not sure we had very many other options.”
The road was rocky between Tiffany being approved as a match and the actual transplant. It included many medical scares and forks in the road, but in April 2023, Robert received one of Tiffany’s kidneys.
“I never expected to be a match,” Tiffany said. “But I knew that if he was going to be sick, I was going to do whatever I could do to save him. If all that meant was getting checked to see if I'm a match, well then I'll do that. And then if I am a match then even better because I'm going to jump through any hoops I can save my family and it doesn't seem like it. There is no choice. You can't not do everything to try to save your husband and the father of your kids.”
“She's made a great sacrifice with her body and her mind and her time and and then throw in, you know, the fact that her body's been shutting down basically,” Robert added. “It's been admirable, from my perspective. I mean, to watch somebody go through all that. I think that she can do well with grace. I feel very blessed to have her in my life, both as my wife and the mother of my children, and I think she’s just a fantastic person. I personally couldn't be luckier.”
The Benefit
Big Lou’s Cooking Crew hosted a benefit for the McWilliam’s family and many people in the community showed up to the Live Oak County Coliseum.
“We call it a Match Made in Heaven,” Erica De La Cruz of Big Lou’s said. “It’s very heartwarming.”
For 20 years, Big Lou’s has operated as a non-profit. Big Lou is a trophy-winning cookoff master and has held benefits for Hurricane HArvey, the Uvalde shooting and much more. They take monetary donations, which is very helpful. All their revenue gets poured back into their philanthropic events. Find them online at Big Lou’s Cooking Crew on Facebook.
“My favorite part is just seeing everybody coming together,” De La Cruz said “The community is so helpful to us, we couldn’t do what we do without the community’s help.”
Robert was extremely grateful for the community’s support, but unsurprised by the warmth of his community.
“We're thankful for anybody that made a donation to this benefit or bought a plate at this benefit,” Robert said “But it goes beyond that. We're thankful for anybody who showed up at the benefit. We're thankful for anybody that ever offered up a prayer for us, we're thankful for it..for anybody that ever had a thought about us. We're thankful for anybody that sent us a call or sent us flowers, or offered to help. You know, we're thankful for those people who showed up and put that basketball as a goal to get to pick it together in our driveway. We're thankful for any and every contribution made in any way, shape, or form, not just monetary.”
Tiffany also shared in her husband’s gratitude.
“There were so many,” Tiffany said. “We are just blown away. I’m so grateful for all the prayers, so many people have reached out, literally, people would stop and see me coming into the house, and people would stop and pull over in the middle of the road and asked me how we were doing. If there was anything that they could do for us and let me know that they were praying for us. It's just amazing. I'm just so grateful. I do think that's one of the very big reasons we made it this far is because again, there were just too many people rooting for us. There were just too many people behind us for us to fail.”
You can keep up with Big Lou’s Cooking Crew and their future benefits at https://www.facebook.com/biglouscookincrew.